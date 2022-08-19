‘It Was Just One Large Bite': Firefighter Shares Survival Story After Gator Attack Near Tampa

A firefighter near Tampa is sharing his wild story of surviving an attack by an alligator in early August.

JC Defeats told NBC affiliate WFLA-TV he was swimming in a lake while shooting an instructional video when the gator began approaching.

“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke, I felt the scales, then I felt the teeth, so I knew what I was in,” he said.

Defeats said he was inside the 12-foot gator's mouth for several seconds, with the force crushing part of his skull and breaking his jaw.

“It was just one large bite,” he said. “I heard my jaw snap and I just continued swimming.”

Defeats, who has been a member of the Oldsmar Fire Department for four years after serving in the U.S. Air Force, spent 10 days in the hospital and underwent a craniectomy with doctors removing part of his right temporal lobe.

“The story is about a miracle and also a call to action,” he said. “Find the joy, however that looks like to you, that’s my challenge to you find it.”

Daniels is expected to undergo several more surgeries in his road to recovery.