‘It's cruelty': Pit bull found stabbed in Pompano Beach getting medical care

A pit bull dog is now fighting for his life after being found stabbed in Pompano Beach.

“The fact that he can still look at people and wag his tail and walk up to us all beat up is heartbreaking,” said Jonathan Giraldo, who found the dog.

Giraldo and Oralia Daly named the dog Justice because they say that’s what he deserves.

“I don’t have the capacity to understand because he is so friendly. He can’t even defend himself,” said Daly.

The young pup was found almost lifeless with stab wounds to his face and chest.

“He let me put him in the car and I drove him to the vet. Even if he was an aggressive dog, I couldn’t see him like that,” said Giraldo.

The couple drove Justice to the Snapper Creek Animal Hospital. iHeart Animal Rescue is now paying for the dog’s treatment. Justice is undergoing surgery.

“He didn’t eat at all. In surgery now and it’s intense,” said Cindy Mucciaccio from iHeart Animal Rescue.

“He even had all his mouth destroyed. He was living in hell,” said Cheryl Narrone from iHeart Animal Rescue.

IHeart Animal Rescue tells NBC6 news it’s sadly not the only case brought to them within these last couple of days. The rescue is also paying treatment for a lab mix that was also found abused. Jake the dog has now had two blood transfusions and is fighting for his life.

“It’s cruelty,” said Cheryl.

Together, people have come together to help two helpless dogs

“Every animal deserves a chance,” said Giraldo.

Alone surgery for Justice has already costed more than $5,000.