‘It's outrageous': Miami Lakes residents asked to remove Trump flags by code enforcement

Some Miami Lakes residents are up in arms over letters asking them to remove flags supporting President-elect Donald Trump from the front of their homes.

Resident Julio Gil said he’s flown his flags proudly since 2016, when Trump won his first term in office. Gil said no one’s complained until now.

The one currently outside his house is an American flag with the words “Trump 2024” and “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

“It’s outrageous, it’s out of the ordinary,” he told our sister station Telemundo 51 in Spanish. “I think I can put whatever I want outside my house, whether it’s this flag or any other, whatever I want.”

The letter, dated Jan. 9, is signed by a code compliance officer.

It reads: “In order to maintain the aesthetics of our community, your assistance is required in correcting the following conditions on your property which are currently in violation of the Town’s Code. We realize this may have been an oversight, but your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly appreciated.”

Then, it reads in all capital letters: "PLEAE REMOVE ALL POLITICAL SIGNS/FLAGS FROM THE PROPERTY."

Gil said he had seven days to remove the flag or be charged $500 daily. The part about the fine is not detailed in the letter obtained by NBC6.

“It’s a slap in the face,” he said. “I feel like they’re violating our rights.”

Rafael Perez said he also received a letter.

“I’ve been living here 34 years, and I’ve never had a problem related to a flag in front of someone’s property,” he said, adding that the punishment was $500 per house.

In an email to the Miami Lakes Town Council, Town Manager Edward “Eddy” Pidermann pointed to article IX of the town's code about temporary political signage.

"I initiated this sweep with the Director of Building and Code Compliance, starting on December 20, 2024, over 6 weeks past the national and state election and over 3 weeks past the runoff in our local election," his email reads. "As you can see below, our Code defines what a 'Temporary Sign' is and regulates the timeline for erection and removal of temporary (political) signs. It allows political signs to be erected 90 days prior to an election and mandates removal within 7 days from the date of the election or the date a candidate is eliminated from contention or withdraws."

The email goes on: "This sweep included political signs from national, state and local elections. As well from any and all political parties, where applicable. They were not targeted to any one campaign, candidate or political party."

Gil is clear about how he’ll proceed.

“No, I’m not going to take my flag down,” he said. “I’ll add 10 more flags. In fact, if my neighbors want, I’ll buy one for each of them on Amazon and I’ll hang it on their walls. It’s what I think. We’re in a free country.”