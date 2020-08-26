Florida

‘It's Up To You': FSU President Issues Warning After Student Arrests During Pandemic

President John Thrasher said continued problems could lead to the school being forced to close classes and go to online only learning

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

012519 fsu westcott building
Google Earth

The leader of one of Florida’s largest universities issued a stern warning to students after a series of arrests this weekend during alleged house parties where requirements for mask wearing and social distancing was not observed.

In a message to students sent Tuesday, Florida State University president John Thrasher made his message clear: continued problems could lead to the school being forced to close classes and go to online only learning.

“Those students will be held accountable by law enforcement as well as face disciplinary actions by the university,” Thrasher wrote. “Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any behavior that puts the health and safety of the campus or the Tallahassee community at risk.”

Local

virtual learning 6 hours ago

Broward Student Goes on Racist Rant During Virtual Class

reopening schools 12 hours ago

Superintendents Look at Possibility That Schools Might Reopen Sooner Than Anticipated

The letter came after eleven people were arrested Sunday in connection with a party hosted by a fraternity that was banned for hazing and alcohol violations earlier this year, campus police said.

Police arrested seven students affiliated with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on charges of hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“We have seen college campuses across the country revert to remote learning within days of opening after outbreaks of COVID-19 were linked to parties and other non-sanctioned activities. Our goal is to remain open,” Thrasher wrote. “The university has done all it can to take necessary precautions, offer convenient on-campus testing, and put appropriate safety measures in place. Now, it’s up to you.”

This article tagged under:

FloridapandemicFlorida State University
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us