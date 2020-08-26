‘It's Up To You': FSU President Issues Warning After Student Arrests During Pandemic

The leader of one of Florida’s largest universities issued a stern warning to students after a series of arrests this weekend during alleged house parties where requirements for mask wearing and social distancing was not observed.

In a message to students sent Tuesday, Florida State University president John Thrasher made his message clear: continued problems could lead to the school being forced to close classes and go to online only learning.

“Those students will be held accountable by law enforcement as well as face disciplinary actions by the university,” Thrasher wrote. “Let me be perfectly clear: We will not tolerate any behavior that puts the health and safety of the campus or the Tallahassee community at risk.”

The letter came after eleven people were arrested Sunday in connection with a party hosted by a fraternity that was banned for hazing and alcohol violations earlier this year, campus police said.

Police arrested seven students affiliated with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on charges of hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

“We have seen college campuses across the country revert to remote learning within days of opening after outbreaks of COVID-19 were linked to parties and other non-sanctioned activities. Our goal is to remain open,” Thrasher wrote. “The university has done all it can to take necessary precautions, offer convenient on-campus testing, and put appropriate safety measures in place. Now, it’s up to you.”