J.C. Bermudez Senior High School unveils $30 million groundbreaking for new facility

A high school in Doral on Tuesday unveiled its groundbreaking for its final phase of completion.
A few years ago, the JC Bermudez Senior High School was a middle school but school officials said with the addition of so many K-8 schools, enrollment was low, which is why they decided to turn it into a high school.
Construction for the high school will soon begin its final phase.
The new facility will be about 85,0000 square feet and it will include a three-story building with 617 new student stations.
“We’ll have a state-of-the-art gymnasium, locker rooms and weight room, we’ll have a black box theatre, dance studio multi-purpose room, which will create a bright space where the arts can flourish and students can express themselves and develop their talents, we’ll have a vocation and technology labs," said District 5 Miami-Dade County School board member Danny Espino.
The project is valued at more than $30 million dollars.
School officials expect it to be completed by June of 2026.