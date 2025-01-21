J.C. Bermudez Senior High School unveils $30 million groundbreaking for new facility

A high school in Doral on Tuesday unveiled its groundbreaking for its final phase of completion.

A few years ago, the JC Bermudez Senior High School was a middle school but school officials said with the addition of so many K-8 schools, enrollment was low, which is why they decided to turn it into a high school.

Construction for the high school will soon begin its final phase.

The new facility will be about 85,0000 square feet and it will include a three-story building with 617 new student stations.

“We’ll have a state-of-the-art gymnasium, locker rooms and weight room, we’ll have a black box theatre, dance studio multi-purpose room, which will create a bright space where the arts can flourish and students can express themselves and develop their talents, we’ll have a vocation and technology labs," said District 5 Miami-Dade County School board member Danny Espino.

The project is valued at more than $30 million dollars.

School officials expect it to be completed by June of 2026.