Jackson Health System Upgrades COVID Threat to ‘High' After Rise in Cases Across South Florida

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, Jackson Health System announced Monday it has upgraded its COVID threat level to “high” at most of its facilities.

Jackson Health says it has seen a 111% increase in COVID hospitalizations in just two weeks.

“It’s just been disheartening to see the effect now after we thought we had some glimmer of hope that this was getting behind us,” said Dr. O’Neil Pyke, Chief Medical Officer at Jackson North Medical Center.

He says they’ve seen a demographic shift with these hospitalizations.

“Certainly a younger population,” said Dr. Pyke. “Most of them do have a comorbidity, many of them do, but some don’t and they just succumb to this very severe illness that is not a joke.”

Another eye-opening statistic from JHS, of the 139 COVID patients in its hospitals, 95% of those patients are unvaccinated.

“Get vaccinated. That is just the bottom line,” said Dr. Pyke.

Governor Ron Desantis was also encouraging the vaccine Monday.

“Obviously in July, which I told people months ago we would see higher prevalence, because this is a seasonal virus and this is the seasonal pattern that it follows in the Sunbelt States, particularly in Florida,” said Desantis. “If you are vaccinated, though, the number of people that end up hospitalized is almost zero. It’s incredibly low.”

Dr. Aileen Marty, a top infectious disease expert, cautioned that seasonal explanation for the rise, saying there are a lot of reasons why we are where we are- including vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re seeing cycles depending on what’s going on in the community,” said Dr. Marty. “How people are behaving. How they’re interacting. And as new variants form and facilitate further transmission. A combination of factors leads to a rise in cases.”

Jackson Health System also announced that starting this Wednesday, July 21, “Jackson will no longer allow visitation for most inpatient units, excluding rehabilitation, pediatrics/NICU, maternity, non-COVID end-of-life cases, and other administrative exceptions.”

It says, “additionally, visitors are not allowed in all adult emergency departments.”

JHS will be holding a 2:30 p.m. virtual news conference to discuss the current situation.