Jackson Health Updates Hospital Visitation Policy Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Jackson Health System has updated its hospital visitation policy amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The new policy went into effect Tuesday. It includes:

No visitors are allowed for adult patients.

Adult inpatients are allowed to have one healthy visitor from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight visitors are not allowed.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one healthy visitor at all times, including overnight.

This comes as Miami-Dade County experiences a rise in COVID-19 cases. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted that the county's positivity rate has reached 17%.

Remember, residents who are fully vaccinated and boosted remain highly protected from the virus – so find out where to get boosted today at https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) May 17, 2022

The Jackson Health System social media accounts will be updated to reflect any developments or changes to the policy.