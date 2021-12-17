jackson health system

Jackson Health Updates Hospital Visitation Policy Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Jackson Health System has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow one healthy visitor per day

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to overwhelm hospitals, Jackson Health System has updated its hospital visitation policy to allow one healthy visitor per day.

The new policy, which goes into effect Friday, Dec. 17, requires that all visitors have a scheduled appointment, visitation with a current patient or an emergency requiring medical attention.

The policy update was made following the news that Miami-Dade hospitals will be required to report daily COVID numbers effective Friday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive-care units and the number of ventilators available.

The Jackson Health System social media accounts will be updated to reflect any developments or changes to the policy.

