Jacksonville Man Hospitalized After Getting Caught in Fair Ride

A ride operator was injured after being caught in a ride at the Clay County Fair on Friday night in Jacksonville, according to NBC affiliate WLTV-TV.

The operator is 28-year-old Davontai Lee.

Officials responded to the fair, helping the trapped man slide out of the ride. Police said he was trapped for about 15 minutes.

Once freed, he was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The man trapped was one of several operators working on the ride.

Law enforcement said he was trying to retrieve someone's property and was caught in the ride due to bad timing.

“The man went down to get another person's hat and I guess the floors or whatever had went down on him and pinned him in," said Keirra Peterson, daughter of Aurelia Smith, the woman who recorded the incident on her phone.

Peterson said you could hear Lee crying for help.

“I didn’t really expect that, I never thought that since that boy the other week that fell off that ride. I didn’t think I would experience another ride misfunction," said Peterson.

The ride is still up and functioning at the Clay County Fair. There were no problems with the function of the ride.

Lee declined to do an interview with First Coast News but he tells us he is still in pain and in shock.

Police say this is still an active investigation.