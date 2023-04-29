Jamaica Hi-5K Run and Walk Set to Benefit Good Cause in ‘True One Love Style'

South Florida is getting healthy, and promoting that mission through dollars across the Caribbean Sea.

On May 6, the Jamaica Hi-5K Walk and Run will kick off in six cities simultaneously raising funds to support five clinics on the island of Jamaica.

Ahead of race day, NBC6 spotted a group of South Floridians getting ready for the race at Miramar Regional Park.

“The goal is to come out each week and be consistent with the workouts,” said Jamaica Hi-5 Coach, Daniel England.

For the past several weeks, England has been teaching a group of participants how to burn calories, and build up stamina for the big 5K.

"We do have butt kicks, we do have high knees, we have jumping jacks,” said England. “You know the typical workouts, because we’re not athletes, we are just here trying to support a good cause.”

Organizers say the effort is two-fold.

Not only only does the race and the open work-outs leading up to it aid as a tool to teach community members easy exercises they can do at home to promote health locally, but as the largest fundraiser for Jamaica’s adopt-a-clinic initiative, it supports health abroad.

“We give back funds raised towards clinics in Jamaica,” said Oliver Mair, Jamaican Counsel General to the Southern United States. “We’ve adopted five clinics in Jamaica and every week for the last four years we meet and exercise and come together as a Jamaican community in true one love style.”

Mair said the Jamaica Hi-5K run and walk will happen in six cities at the same time, all of which have large Jamaican populations, including Miramar.

“We’re going to have a lot of reggae music,” said Mair. “A lot of Jamaican food a lot of entertainment. It’s going to be a great day.”

The race is open to the entire public. For more information, click here.