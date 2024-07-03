‘We're very anxious': Jamaicans brace for Hurricane Beryl's impact, as South Florida community sends help to island

As Hurricane Beryl tears through the Caribbean, leaving a trail of destruction behind, Jamaica is now bracing for impact.

Islanders scrambled to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

The Global Empowerment Mission is working tirelessly to collect donations. And with more than 300,000 Jamaicans living in South Florida, they're rallying together to send aid back home.

Jamaicans living on the island spoke to NBC6 as the storm made landfall Wednesday. Cedric McDonald lives in Kingston, the capital, and said he's worried for the country.

"We're very anxious in Jamaica and on the edge, as you would say," McDonald told NBC6.

Much of his family live in South Florida, but flights were all booked out by the time the storm intensified.

"They kept calling me and WhatsApping me and said, 'why don’t you try and fly out' yesterday. They all were trying. I said, boy, it’s a little too late," McDonald explained.

He stayed in Jamaica, reinforcing his doors and windows, as well as stocking up on water, food and other essentials.

McDonald assured his family that he will be fine, as many others are doing.

Janice McIntosh, former president of Jamaican Women in Florida, agrees -- emphasizing the resilience of the Jamaican people.

"Jamaicans are very resolute and they are strong and they want to face it head on," McIntosh said.

Her 83-year-old father, brothers and sister are also in Kingston.

"Stay strong, be safe, take nothing for granted and we are here in the diaspora. We are here -- whether New York or Miami -- our hearts are still in Jamaica," McIntosh added.

Some are now relying on faith, and one another, to weather the storm.

"We’re praying for each other and this is a time where we have a golden opportunity to lift each other up as humanity – no one has ever been poor by being kind and compassionate." McDonald added.

Donations can be dropped off at Global Empowerment Mission HQ, located at 1850 NW 84th Avenue, Suite 100, in Doral.

Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GEM Community Needs List

Tarps

Generators

Yard Waste Bags

Canned foods

Sleeping bags

Work gloves

Solar-powered lights

Tents

Industrial sponges

Professional first-aid kits

Hygiene Kits