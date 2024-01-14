January is ‘divorce month': See where Florida ranks when it comes to marriage breakups

With January in full swing so is the unofficial "divorce month," when un uptick in couples calling it quits.

Divorce attorneys refer to the first month of the year as "divorce month" because as the holidays come to a close, they see more filings and proceedings.

The Sunshine State is no exception. In fact, a recent study found Florida to have the sixth highest divorce rate in the country.

World Population Review compiled the list, which found Florida had a 3.4% divorce rate, meaning there were 3.4 divorces per 1,000 women compared to the same number of marriages.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Nevada was tops on the list with a 4.2% divorce rate, folllowed by Oklahoma at 3.8% and Wyoming at 3.7%. Alabama and Arkansas were No.3 and No.4, with rates of 3.6%.

In 2021, there were nearly 700,000 divorces across the 45 states that gather this data. During that same time, there were about 2 million marriages.

The World Population Review said the average age for couples going through their first divorce is 30 years old.

Couples married between the ages of 20-25 are 60% likely to get a divorce, while those who wait until they are older than 25 to get married are 24% less likely to get divorced.

Northeastern states tend to have the lowest marriage and divorce rates, while Southern and Western states tend to have the highest marriage and divorce rates, the study found.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, the top three reasons for divorces are incompatibility (43%), infidelity (28%), and money issues (22%).