Miami-Dade County

Jeep Catches Fire at NW Miami-Dade Gas Station

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cellphone video caught the moments a Jeep was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The fire happened before 3 p.m. at a Citgo gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue and 28th Street.

No one was hurt. The driver of the Jeep told NBC 6 the flames erupted after he pumped gas.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

The fire destroyed the Jeep and damaged a section of the gas station pumps. It did not affect the convenience store.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Countyfire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us