Jeep Catches Fire at NW Miami-Dade Gas Station

Cellphone video caught the moments a Jeep was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The fire happened before 3 p.m. at a Citgo gas station on Northwest 27th Avenue and 28th Street.

No one was hurt. The driver of the Jeep told NBC 6 the flames erupted after he pumped gas.

The fire destroyed the Jeep and damaged a section of the gas station pumps. It did not affect the convenience store.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.