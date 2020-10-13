Joe Biden Returning to South Florida Tuesday for Broward Events

What to Know Biden will be in Broward County with scheduled events taking place in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, according to his campaign’s website

South Florida will again be in the spotlight of the 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday when Democratic nominee Joe Biden makes his second stop in the area in a little over one week.

Biden will be in Broward County with scheduled events taking place in Pembroke Pines and Miramar, according to his campaign’s website. Biden is scheduled to take part in events where he will share his vision for older Americans as well as a voter mobilization drive.

The events come eight days after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, made stops in both Little Haiti and Little Havana before Biden spoke with undecided voters during a NBC News town hall held in downtown Miami.

Biden’s opponent in the November 3rd election, President Donald Trump, made another campaign stop in Florida as well on Monday when Trump held a rally in Sanford.

President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Sanford Monday, his first since he contracted the coronavirus. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

Florida is again forecast to play a crucial role in the race for the White House, with a NBC News/Marist poll released last month showing the race being a dead heat between Biden and Trump.

The Sunshine State has backed the winning candidate in all but two races since 1928, with Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by just under 113,000 votes in 2016.