Joe Biden to Make Broward Stop Thursday Ahead of Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be making a South Florida stop less than one week before Election Day in the critical swing state.

Biden’s campaign said the candidate would be making stops in both Broward County and in Tampa on Thursday. Additional details, including exact locations, were not released.

The visit comes just over two weeks after Biden made stops at a senior center in Pembroke Pines and a voter mobilization effort in Miramar.

It’s the third stop in South Florida this month for the former Vice President, who took part in a NBC News town hall on October 5th in downtown Miami.

Former President Barack Obama did a drive-in rally in North Miami at the Florida International campus there on Saturday. Obama urged people to vote for Biden, contending again that President Donald Trump has bungled the coronavirus pandemic and made a number of other missteps in office.

“Miami, I'm asking you to remember what this country is about. You can't just talk. You've got to go out there and fight for it,” Obama said. “Are you fired up? Let's make this happen.”

Before his event, Obama stopped by a Democratic volunteer location in Miami Springs next to Miami International Airport. He called volunteers like those that they are the “lifeblood” of any political campaign.

Trump was in South Florida on Saturday to cast his ballot in Palm Beach County, while Vice President Mike Pence held events at airports in both Lakeland and Tallahassee.

Florida remains one of the most important states for both candidates with its 29 electoral votes. The Sunshine State has voted for the winner in each of the last six presidential elections dating back to 1996.