Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members

A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money.

Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records be left in place and telling staffers to go home as a result of a civil lawsuit.

"This is the first major step in getting our community back into the hands of the homeowners," resident Idalmen Ardisson said.

Earlier this week, police arrested five people in the HOA's leadership on charges ranging from racketeering to grand theft to money laundering.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Former board president Marglli Gallego and her husband, Jose Antonio Gonzalez, are accused, along with former board member Yoleidis Lopez. Current board members Monica Ghilardi and Myriam Rodgers face charges as well.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The Miami-Dade state attorney said the group transformed the homeowner’s association into a criminal enterprise, some setting up shell companies, stealing millions of dollars from the association in a scheme dating back several years.

The Hammocks HOA is one of the largest in South Florida, overseeing 40 communities and over 6,500 units.

Owners are hoping the legal action taken against the group sets an example for other HOAs that may be engaged in similar behavior.

Residents like Claudia Rios said they don't expect to get any of their money back.

"Although it might seem unfair we actually just wanted them out and far from us, because we don’t deserve this," Rios said.

Residents are already planning a party to celebrate the HOA being replaced.

"Finally, we are going to be able to move away from this board, abusive board," Danton Henrique said.