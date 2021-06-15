Juneteenth Events Across South Florida

Several events are being held around South Florida to celebrate Juneteenth, an annual celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, Black Independence Day or African American Emancipation Day, has its origins in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved African Americans were informed that the Civil War had ended.

The announcement, delivered by Union General Gordon Granger on June 15th, 1865, secured the freedom of enslaved Black Americans. It came about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

Today, Juneteenth is marked by celebrations, picnics, family gatherings and other community events that honor the contributions of Black Americans and celebrate the ending of slavery.

Here are some events going on in South Florida in honor of Juneteenth.

Tuesday, June 15th

Juneteenth: Discussing the History, Meaning, and How It’s Celebrated

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Virtual event. Link: www.facebook.com/cityofmiamibeach

The City of Miami Beach will be hosting a virtual discussion moderated by Kunya Towley, founder and artistic director of Hued Songs, and Janey Tate, publisher and editor-in-chief of HyLo News Miami. The pair will join Robert Morris, a professor at Broward College, for the virtual conversation and discussion, which will be streamed live on Facebook here.

Saturday, June 19th

Celebrating Juneteenth: Say Hello to Freedom’s Hand

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Virtual. Click here to register.

This virtual Juneteenth celebration is hosted by the Broward County Main Library. The story of Juneteenth will be told through folk narratives, and music "that transcends from how individuals utilized various means to escape to freedom to leading up to when Union, Major General Granger delivered the iconic words in Galveston, Texas-along with some 2,000 Union troops-that liberated the enslaved in the area and the U.S."

Black Art Brunch: Juneteenth Celebration

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: C&I Studios, 541 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

The event will feature an afternoon of music, artwork by local Black artists, live performances, and raffle prizes. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go toward Noir Infusion Arts Projects exhibitions, events, and culture-based education programs. Click here for more information on purchasing tickets.

Outdoor Drive-Up Movie Night

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Willie L. Webb, Sr. Park, 3601 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33311

Lauderdale Lakes will be hosting a free drive-in movie night in honor of Juneteenth. Queen of Katwe will be broadcast on the soccer field at Willie Webb park to ensure social distancing. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Click here to RSVP.

Looking Forward, Looking Back: Freedom, Afrofuturism, and Reflections on Juneteenth

Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: NSU Art Museum. Event is virtual; RSVP required. Click here for more information.

The virtual panel discussion will feature Ransford F. Edwards, Jr., Ph.D., Kandy G. Lopez-Moreno, M.F.A. and Rachel Panton, Ph.D., faculty members of Nova Southeastern University. The panel "will look back at the historical context of emancipation, as well as the ongoing tension between the rhetoric of recovery and an imagined and unenslaveable Black future in art, literature, and pop culture."

South Broward Juneteenth Festival: Highlighting a Forgotten Holiday

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Washington Park Community Center (5199 Pembroke Road, Hollywood, Florida, 33021)

More than 500 people are expected to gather at Washington Park Community Center Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration. The family and community event is free and open to the public.

“The mission of the South Broward Juneteenth Celebration Committee is too actively preserve and promote the broad spectrum of African American heritage through educational and cultural activities that benefits the City of Hollywood and surrounding South Broward, Dade and Monroe County communities,” organizers said in a press release.

This event will kick off with a performance by Junkanoo dancers and stilt walkers. Following the presentation, there will be gospel performances, artists, motivational speakers and a bounce house for the children, according to the press release.

Juneteenth Park-In & Party

Time: 4 pm.

Location: Calder Casino (Parking Lot E) 21001 NW 27th Ave. Miami Gardens, Fla. 33056

The drive-in event will feature food trucks, music, and a performance highlighting the evolution of slavery to freedom in the United States. Gates open at 4 p.m., but the show starts at 5 p.m. No more than five people per vehicle and COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-drive-in-celebration-tickets-153872961169

Juneteenth Day of Freedom

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Location: Pride Park, 1809 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach

Several dance performances will be held at the ceremony which will take place at the Rainbow Eucalyptus tree, which was planted by the City of Miami Beach last year to remember the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. A permanent plaque will be installed at the ceremony to honor the contributions of Black Americans.

Juneteenth Food Festival with the Hungry Black Man and Miami Beach Parks & Recreation

Time: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Sandbowl adjacent to North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach

Anyone craving a bite to eat can sample an assortment of Black and vegan soul food in addition to Afro-Caribbean favorites. An interactive play village will be available to children, as well as music and dancing. Admission is free -- food and beverages are an additional cost.

The Juneteenth Experience at the Bandshell

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave. Miami Beach

A spoken word and dance event directed by Michelle Grant-Murray and under the musical direction of Wilkie Fergison, III.

Ten artists will tell the story of Juneteenth during this celebratory performance. To RSVP for tickets, click here.

Jazz In The Lobby at The Betsy

Time: 6 to 11 p.m.

Location: The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach

The event will feature pianist Allen Paul and vocalists Carole Ann Taylor, Leesa Richards, Brenda Alford and Nicole Yarling.

Poetry & Music at The Betsy

Time: 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach

The event will feature poetry and spoken word with Rebecca “Butterfly Vaughs, Geoffrey Philip and saxophonist Gregory LeDon.