Florida

Juror Checking Phone Results in Florida Murder Trial Being Tossed

Circuit Judge Jeffrey D. Gillen halted the trial of Carlton Nebergall Jr. on Tuesday, not long before it was expected to go to the jury

Carlton Nebergall Jr.
WPTV

Carlton Nebergall Jr.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The murder trial of a former Florida sheriff's deputy who killed his son-in-law was declared a mistrial after a juror looked at his cellphone during closing arguments.

Circuit Judge Jeffrey D. Gillen halted the trial of Carlton Nebergall Jr. on Tuesday, not long before it was expected to go to the jury, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Defense attorney Michael Salnick asked for the mistrial, telling the Post the juror had already been admonished for sleeping during testimony. No alternates remained to replace him. Prosecutors declined comment. The trial had lasted six days.

Local

Palm Beach County 24 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 25 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

Nebergall, 63, is charged with first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of his son-in-law, Jacob Lodge, in the driveway of Nebergall's Palm Beach County home. Prosecutors say Nebergall hated Lodge and had come out of his home with a handgun. They say he fired a shot in the air, which caused Lodge to get out of his car. They say Nebergall then shot him in the head.

Nebergall testified he shot Lodge in self-defense, believing Lodge was holding a gun. Lodge was holding his glasses. Lodge had a long criminal history, including accusations of robbery and battery and a 2017 guilty plea for stealing from Nebergall.

No retrial date has been set.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us