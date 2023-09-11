Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in Dania Beach

A juvenile was rushed to a local hospital after a shooting in Dania Beach Monday.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and W. Dania Beach Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said a juvenile who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital from the scene as a trauma alert.

The victim's age and identity weren't released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed multiple deputies at the scene and part of a neighborhood closed off by yellow police tape.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.