Karol G to receive Billboard's Spirit of Hope Award

Music superstar, Karol G is due to receive the prestigious Spirit of Hope Award at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards -- airing live from Miami’s Watsco Center on October 5th.

Born in Medellin Colombia, Carolina Giraldo Navarro better known by her stage name “Karol G,” will be recognized at the award gala, not only for her indelible mark in the music industry, but also for her arduous philanthropic work with her Con Cora Foundation which aims to support the economic, social, psychological, and artistic development of underprivileged women.

"I am grateful for this special recognition,” said Karol G. “My commitment with Con Cora Foundation is a fundamental part of my life and I am proud to be able to help the women who need it most."

The Spirit of Hope Award was created in 1996 in honor of the late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla and each year it is given to the artist who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to civic, community and humanitarian causes beyond their artistic success.

The Con Cora Foundation partnered with the She Is Foundation and together they aim to empower women and girls through education in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Karol G a 13-time finalist at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards just recently charted in the top 10 with her latest album Mañana Será Bonito (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful), she became the first woman to debut at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with her Spanish-language album in the American charts.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards airs on NBC Universal’s sister station Telemundo 51 on October 5th starting at 7:00 p.m. and on the Peacock App.