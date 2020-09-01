Kickoff Times Announced for Several Miami, FSU and UF Football Games in 2020 Season

September is here and fans of the three biggest college football programs in the state - the Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators - now know the kickoff times for several games this upcoming season.

The ACC announced several kickoffs on Tuesday for the ‘Canes, with the opener on September 10th against UAB inside Hard Rock Stadium scheduled for 8 p.m.

Miami’s next game on September 19th at Louisville will kick off at either 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. while their Friday, November 6th game at N.C. State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

FSU saw two of their kickoff times scheduled with the opener of the Mike Norvell era as head coach on September 12th at home against Georgia Tech scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Seminoles’ October 10th game at Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC.

The Gators saw four of their 10 games scheduled - games at Ole Miss on September 26th and at home against South Carolina on October 3rd will kick off at noon while games at home vs. LSU on October 17th and against Georgia on November 7th in Jacksonville will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the FSU game, NBC will televise four additional games for Notre Dame this season - September 12th vs. Duke (2:30 p.m.), October 17th vs. Louisville (2:30 p.m.), November 7th vs. Clemson (7:30 p.m.) and December 5th vs. Syracuse (TBA).

Notre Dame’s September 19th game against South Florida will be televised by USA due to NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament.