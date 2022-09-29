Kidnap Recovery Group Shifts Focus to Help Ian Victims

On a regular day, security specialists with Kingsman Philanthropic group rescue women, sometimes children, who are victims of kidnapping and human trafficking.

During weather calamities, they shift operations to rescuing senior citizens and people with special needs.

“We are able to redirect, or reallocate funds from doing rescues of kidnap victims to something like this,” said Michael Evans, a member of the group who is based in South Florida. “We are still in our same demographic which is women and children."

USPS Nationwide Security is a specialized security guard and fire watch company. About 40 members of the group are in Southwest Florida trying to pluck people out of their flooded homes.

They’re part of the company’s nonprofit component, called Kingsman, which is a squad of security experts who are laser-focused on rescuing victims of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Earlier this year, NBC 6 reported how members of the Kingsman group went into war-torn Ukraine to rescue newborns out of hospitals located in the war zone.

Now they’re up against Mother Nature and encountering some resistance.

“We can get hotel rooms, especially ADA-compliant rooms, some of these people are in wheelchairs with oxygen, so they are saying, ‘if you take me out of my house I’m only staying in Fort Myers,’ but Fort Myers is underwater right now,” said Evans.

He says there are more of those stories and he calls them frustrating, especially when members of his group go to great lengths to pull off dangerous rescues.