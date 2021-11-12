Kids as Young as 5 Can Get the Covid Vaccine, Now Available at These Miami-Dade Schools

Several public elementary schools in Miami-Dade County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday for students as young as 5 years old.
The vaccine is also available for other eligible students, employees, parents and the general public. Students receiving the vaccine must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving the vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parental consent forms are available at all sites.
Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.
KIDS AND THE COVID-19 VACCINE
Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine:
Friday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- John I. Smith K-8 Center
- Virginia A. Boone/Highland Oaks Elementary School
- Wesley Mathews Elementary School
- Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center
- Air Base K-8 Center for International Education
Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Coral Reef Elementary School
- Citrus Grove Elementary School
- W.J. Bryan Elementary School
- North Hialeah Elementary School
- Charles R. Drew K-8 Center
Additionally, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to open pediatric mobile clinics at several schools in the district.
These clinics offer the flu vaccine, COVID-19 testing, and other school-required vaccines in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Gertrude K. Edelman/Sabal Palm Elementary - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17
- Linda Lentin K-8 Center - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
- John F. Kennedy Middle - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 AND 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
- Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center - 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
- South Miami Heights Elementary - 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Booker T. Washington Senior - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.