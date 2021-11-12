Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Kids as Young as 5 Can Get the Covid Vaccine, Now Available at These Miami-Dade Schools

The vaccine is also available for other eligible students, employees, parents and the general public.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Several public elementary schools in Miami-Dade County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday for students as young as 5 years old.

The vaccine is also available for other eligible students, employees, parents and the general public. Students receiving the vaccine must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving the vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parental consent forms are available at all sites.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

KIDS AND THE COVID-19 VACCINE

COVID-19 Nov 11

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

COVID-19 Nov 11

Miami Pediatrician Debunks Myths About COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine:

Friday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to open pediatric mobile clinics at several schools in the district.

These clinics offer the flu vaccine, COVID-19 testing, and other school-required vaccines in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County Public SchoolsCOVID-19covid-19 vaccine for kids
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us