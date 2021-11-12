Kids as Young as 5 Can Get the Covid Vaccine, Now Available at These Miami-Dade Schools

Several public elementary schools in Miami-Dade County are offering the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday for students as young as 5 years old.

The vaccine is also available for other eligible students, employees, parents and the general public. Students receiving the vaccine must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving the vaccine, and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parental consent forms are available at all sites.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine:

Friday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to open pediatric mobile clinics at several schools in the district.

These clinics offer the flu vaccine, COVID-19 testing, and other school-required vaccines in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine.