Children hospitalized after getting trapped in sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach

Crews responded to a rescue call after two children were trapped in the sand Tuesday at a beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Broward Sheriff's deputies and paramedics responded after 3:16 p.m. to the 4400 block of El Mar Drive.

Two children — a boy and a girl — were taken to the hospital. Authorities did not release any information on their conditions.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed crews around a massive sand hole that was roped off.

Further information was not available.

