‘Kill Me,’ Boca Raton Murder Suspect Begs Cops in Interrogation Video

A South Florida delivery man charged in the brutal murder of a woman at her Boca Raton home last year asked investigators to "kill me," a new video of his police interrogation shows.

The footage released Tuesday shows officers questioning 21-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo for more than two hours following the Aug. 19 killing of 75-year-old Evelyn Udell.

"I'm never gonna see the light again," Lachazo, who is seen rolling on the floor of the interrogation room, told investigators. "Just take me out of here and kill me."

According to police, Lachazo and another delivery driver had been contracted through Best Buy to deliver a washer and dryer to Udell's home.

Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton Police

At one point during the delivery, the driver was outside making phone calls to the office when he heard screaming from inside the house, ran inside and found Udell on the floor and covered in blood, police said.

Lachazo fled the scene in the delivery truck but was later caught. Police said he beat Udell with a mallet and doused her with a liquid chemical before a fire ensued. Lachazo admitted to beating the woman and dousing her with the chemical, and told officers he had used cocaine and marijuana earlier in the day, police said.

Police charged Lachazo, from Hialeah, with first-degree murder in the killing of Udell, a longtime employee at Florida Atlantic University libraries. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in the case.