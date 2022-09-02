Labor Day Weekend: Here's a List of Events Happening Across South Florida

Labor Day is an annual celebration to commemorate workers and their achievements dating back to the late 1800s when people used to work 12-hour shifts seven days a week to earn a basic living.

This year, South Florida has events for families, friends, and couples to plan a well-deserved long weekend. Here are some ways you can celebrate Labor Day weekend this year:

City of Fort Lauderdale Pre-Labor Day Festival (Fort Lauderdale)

The City of Fort Lauderdale is holding an all-day pre-Labor Day festival featuring live music, a car show, a kids' zone, water slides, and more. Event coordinators recommend coming hungry so you can try the many food options and specials being offered by restaurants along North Beach.

The event is taking place on 3100 N Ocean Boulevard on Saturday, Sep. 3, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with free admission.

For more information, click here.

Free Our Seas Exhibit (Flamingo Gardens)

South Floridians can enjoy Labor Day weekend while learning about marine life at the Free Our Seas exhibit. This event includes sculptures created from more than 1,000 pounds of marine debris found on the shores of South Florida's beaches, and features live entertainment, a saxophonist, and a kid's corner with free activities.

The event runs all weekend from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3750 S.Flamingo Road, Davie with $21.95 admission for adults and $15.95 for children.

For more information, click here.

"Rise and Toast" Caribbean-Style Brunch (Miami)

Celebrate Caribbean style by attending to the Rise and Toast event featuring special guests @walshyfire, @rorystonelove, @djkas305 and many more. The open-door venue offers bottomless mimosas for $30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event takes place at 1000 Northwest 2nd Ave on Sep. 4 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more info and reservations, click here.

Urban Film Festival Weekend (Miami)

Locals can take a break from work to learn more about the film industry at the Urban Film Festival. The event features up-and-coming urban filmmakers sharing the stories of their communities, and provides visitors with unique educational opportunities. The festival also offers a hybrid of in-person and live-stream events.

This year’s Urban Film Festival takes place from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4 at several locations across Miami.

For more schedule information and registration, click here.

Snowfall All White Yacht Party (Bayfront Park)

South Floridians can enjoy a yacht party under Miami's city lights this Labor Day weekend. The event features a food dining area, dance floor, VIP sections and outside deck. All attendees must be over 21 years old and present valid IDs. Don't forget to wear white!

The yacht departs from 301 Bayfront Park North Biscayne Boulevard at 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and returns at 1 a.m. Admission starts at $99 and bottle services range from $499 to $1,299.

For more information and reservations, click here.

Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club (Hallandale Beach)

This Labor Day weekend, guests can enjoy thematic cocktails and food from Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza and Ms. Cheezious at Mint to Be Saturdays. Proper dress attire is required to attend to this event located in Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park. Carousel Club is a 21+ venue but children are welcome before 7 p.m.

The event takes place on Sep. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., with half-priced mojito pitchers until 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.