‘Large Unruly Crowd' at Miami Beach Ends With 2 in Custody: Police

Officers who responded to a "large unruly crowd" at Miami Beach took two people into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Miami Beach Police officials said officers and park rangers responded after the crowd believed to be mostly teens gathered at the beach at 1st Street.

Officials said officers were trying to detain a combative female when the crowd became hostile and surrounded officers.

LARGE UNRULY CROWD: This afternoon, at 3:15 p.m., Miami Beach Officers and Park Rangers responded to the Beach at 1st Street. They were met with a large unruly crowd. As officers attempted to detain a combative female, the crowd became hostile and surrounded officers.



More officers responded to the scene to disperse the crowd, and two people were taken into custody. Their identities and what charges they could face were unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.