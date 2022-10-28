Large Yacht Goes Up in Flames in Waters Off Miami Beach

Rescue crews responded after a large yacht caught fire off Miami Beach Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they assisted Miami Beach Fire Rescue in responding to the blaze.

Officials said there were no injuries.

Footage showed the boat on fire as a cloud of black smoke rose into the air.

Other footage showed the yacht severely damaged after the flames were extinguished.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

