Sean "Diddy" Combs

Last drug charge dropped against Diddy associate, alleged ‘mule' arrested at Opa-locka Airport

Brendon Paul, 25, was arrested around the same time Homeland Security agents raided Diddy’s mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

By Christian Colón

After a successful completion of a pre trial diversion program, state attorneys announced on Tuesday they have dropped a state drug charge for an associate of Sean "Diddy" Combs who was accused in a civil lawsuit of being a mule for the music mogul's drugs and guns.

Brendon Paul, 25, was taken into custody earlier this year at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Paul’s arrest was around the same time Homeland Security agents raided Diddy’s mansions in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

Paul was arrested for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy, Miami-Dade police said in an arrest affidavit. He faced charges of possessing cocaine and a controlled substance.

However, earlier this year state attorneys decided to only prosecute Paul for possessing cocaine.

On Tuesday, nine months after the arrest, state attorneys dropped the remaining charge after Paul accepted and then completed a six-month pretrial diversion program. The program is often offered to first time offenders, which could include drug or substance abuse classes.

Records show he complied with the advocate program requirement, which included a drug substance abuse course.  

On behalf of his client, Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber told NBC6: “Mr. Paul’s case was formally dismissed today - in its entirety.”

This article tagged under:

Sean "Diddy" CombsCrime and Courts
