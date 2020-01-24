Florida

Latest Florida Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County

Getty Images

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of five total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old female panther were found Tuesday in Collier County on a rural road northwest of Immokalee, wildlife officials said.

Local

Super Bowl LIV 20 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

Miami-Dade 13 hours ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Officially Announces Run for Congress

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us