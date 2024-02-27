Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea holding meeting to discuss safety measures after sand hole tragedy

Commissioners will be looking at adding lifeguards on the beach and establishing an ordinance against digging holes.

By Olivia Jaquith

Town commissioners in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are holding a special meeting this Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss new safety measures after a 7-year-old girl tragically lost her life at the beach last week.

There are also talks of a memorial for the 7-year-old who passed away last week in the sand hole tragedy.

Police say 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly and her 9-year-old brother, Maddox, were digging a hole in the sand when it collapsed on top of them.

They were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but Sloan did not survive.

Her obituary describes her as the “sunshine that pours happiness into even the smallest cracks in our lives.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Town leaders are looking at what could be done differently to prevent an accident like this from happening again. 

“I think we’ve all learned from this tragedy, probably, what not to do with our children on the beach, and make sure that we’re there, that we recognize the potential threat of something like that happening again,” said mayor Christopher Vincent to NBC6.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.

