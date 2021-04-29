Lauderdale Lakes Middle School Employee Accused of Bomb Threat, Mass Shooting Threat

An employee at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School has been arrested after authorities said he made a bomb threat and threatened a mass shooting at the school.

Patrick Jean, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of threats to discharge a destructive device and two counts of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Authorities said Jean, a front desk attendant at the school, admitted to making the threats.

The investigation began when a tip was received Tuesday morning that there were bombs on the campuses of Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd H. Anderson High School, officials said.

Deputies and detectives responded to the schools to investigate but the threats were deemed unfounded.

The same day, another tip was received about both schools.

"Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson’s school. This is not a joke," the tip read, according to authorities.

Both schools were searched a second time but that threat was also deemed unfounded.

Jean was booked into jail and was being held on $40,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.