Lawyer Offers to Get State Back $77 Million Spent on “Broken” Unemployment Site

John Morgan, in a message on Twitter, said his firm will not charge Gov. Ron DeSantis for legal services needed to fix the “broken” system

One of Florida’s most well known attorneys claims his firm will recover the alleged $77 million the state sent on its unemployment computer system that has been dealing with massive failures during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

John Morgan, in a message on Twitter, said his firm will not charge Gov. Ron DeSantis for legal services needed to fix the “broken” system.

“Governor DeSantis, turn me and my team loose and we will recover that money for the state of Florida,” Morgan said while comparing the website to a “faulty air conditioning company.”

Florida’s unemployment website has been the subject of criticism since the pandemic started in mid-March, including being shut down for one weekend to allow workers to catch up on the massive number of applications from those who have become unemployed across the state.

