Led by former NFL QB, Miami Northwestern readies for historic state championship

Miami Northwestern High School is on the brink of football glory, thanks to the leadership of former NFL quarterback and Miami Dolphins player Teddy Bridgewater. In his first year as head coach at his alma mater, Bridgewater has revitalized the Bulls, leading them to their first state championship appearance since 2019.

“When I was a player, we came up a little short,” Bridgewater recalls of the 2008 championship game, where he and his teammates fell just shy of victory. “Now I’m on the coaching side, and the goal is to not let history repeat itself twice.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For Bridgewater, returning to Miami Northwestern as head coach has been a deeply personal journey. It’s a chance to give back to the community and the school that shaped his early football career.

Bridgewater’s impact on the Bulls has been nothing short of transformative. Last year, the team had zero early signees. This season, they boast seven. Under his guidance, Miami Northwestern has regained its reputation as a powerhouse in Florida high school football.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

“It means a lot, especially to the players,” Bridgewater says. “When you see the transition that’s taken place this year, it’s a collective effort.”

As the team prepares for their showdown with Raines High School for the 3A crown, Bridgewater emphasizes staying grounded.

“I just constantly remind them, it’s like another game,” he says. “It’s a walk of life right here.”

While the Bulls dominate on the field, another team has been making waves on the sidelines: the Varsity Bluez Miami Northwestern G-Girls. Directed by Traci Young-Byron, the talented dancers are known for their electrifying performances.

“We are that extra surprise, energy, fire, pizzazz, and charisma,” Young-Byron says. “It takes a lot of sacrifice.”

The G-Girls’ artistry has generated buzz both on social media and at games, and they’re ready to cheer the Bulls to victory.

“Being who we are — smooth like butter — we’re ready to finish with a championship,” says J’Dorah Petion, the team captain.

The stakes are high as Miami Northwestern faces Raines High School for the state championship. The game kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Pitbull Stadium at Florida International University.

Will Teddy Bridgewater and his Bulls cap off this special season with a victory? Fans and alumni alike are hoping for a historic night.