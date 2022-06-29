‘Let Freedom Ring' at These 10 Fourth of July Events Happening in South Florida

From parades to firework shows to barbecues and everything in between, the Fourth of July never fails to provide a never-ending stream of fun—and South Florida is certainly no exception.

For Americans across the nation, the Fourth of July proves to be one of the most vibrant holidays with its promise of great food, amazing firework displays and even better company.

This Independence Day, South Floridians can flaunt their patriotism at one of these 10 local events for the opportunity to celebrate America to the fullest:

Fourth of July Fireworks Viewing Deck (Pompano Beach)

Instead of stressing over and searching for the perfect spot to watch fireworks, ease your worries at this rooftop viewing event. Enjoy the best view in South Florida and watch the sky light up without distraction.

When: Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Pier 6 Rooftop (200 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062)

Admission: Tickets are available for $20, and are free for hotel desks or children 3 and younger

For more information, please see here.

Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest (Fort Lauderdale)

Those who love watching the hot dog eating contest on T.V. are sure to enjoy the opportunity to take part in this beloved holiday tradition. Contestants of all ages are welcome to compete for a Tarpon River Brewing swag bag and the title of hot dog eating king or queen!

When: Monday, July 4 at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Tarpon River Brewing (280 Southwest 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301)

Admission: Free

For more information, please see here.

Fourth of July Spectacular Kayak Tour (Fort Lauderdale)

Enjoy the fireworks like never before at this Fourth of July kayak tour and see the display "reflect on the waterways of the Intracoastal with a front seat in the water." The event encourages attendees to come ready for a night of enchantment, dressed up in their most spirited gear.

When: Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: George English Park (1101 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304)

Admission: Single kayaks are available for $75 and tandem kayaks for $150 per two people. Participants may bring their own kayak for $40. Tickets are available for pre-order online.

For more information, please see here.

Vegan BBQ Party (Fort Lauderdale)

This "plant-based pre-game party" features over 50 local vendors as well as shopping, music, family-friendly activities and giveaways available at the event. The event encourages attendees to "arrive hungry" and enjoy the endless BBQ-inspired dishes with a twist—they're all 100% vegan.

When: Saturday, July 2 at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Huizenga Plaza (32 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301)

Admission: Tickets are $10, and free for kids 10 and under

For more information, please see here.

Backyard SummerFest (Doral)

At this early Fourth of July celebration powered by Tito's Vodka, families can enjoy a full day of live music, great food and even better cocktails — all at a great price. The event also features Brothers of Others for a special "all-American rock n' roll" performance.

When: Saturday, July 2 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Doral Yard (8455 Northwest 53rd Street, #Suite 106, Doral, FL 33166)

Admission: Free

For more information, please see here.

Red, White, & Booze Bar Crawl (Brickell)

For those wishing to celebrate out on the town and get "plastered the American way," this event is sure to make the holiday of a lifetime. Those 21+ are encouraged to round up their friends and enjoy access to 5 Brickell bars and great drink deals at each.

When: Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Ordinary, American Social, RedBar Brickell, Better Days and Batch Miami

Admission: Tickets are $25 each, and include 5 free drinks as well as exclusive drink specials

For more information, please see here.

Fourth of July Parade (Key Biscayne)

Witness a grand display of patriotism, pride and American spirit in the annual Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade. With brightly decorated floats, golf carts and performers, this family-friendly event is sure to dazzle any crowd.

When: Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Crandon Blvd. from Harbor Drive to West Wood Drive

Admission: Free

For more information, please see here.

Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner (Coral Gables)

This fine-dining event promises a night of luxury and celebration, inviting guests to "take part in the historic spectacle of the Gables Fourth." With an open bar, three-course dinner and fireworks display, this event is sure to have something for everyone.

When: Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables, (1200 Anastasia Avenue, Granada Ballroom, Coral Gables, FL 33134)

Admission: Tickets are $205 for adults, $155 for those 13-20, and $100 for kids 3-12. Discounts apply to Biltmore golf or fitness members.

For more information, please see here.

Fourth of July Music & Drone Light Show (Coconut Grove)

At this musical extravaganza, attendees can enjoy performances by the Miami Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Eduardo Marturet. Better yet, they can do so within the scenic and historical Peacock Park.

Where: Peacock Park (2820 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133)

When: Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

For more information, please see here.

Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Show (Miami Lakes)

This event is perfect for families big or small, old or young. The celebration includes family-friendly games, a photo booth, discounted haircuts, firework shows, live music and food and drink.

When: Monday, July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, 15151 NW 82nd Ave, Miami, FL

Admission: Free

For more information, please see here.