Lobster Mini-Season Begins Wednesday Amid Growing Concern in Pandemic

Lobster mini-season will continue like any other year, but the 2020 version may look different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day event starts Wednesday, with cars lining up hours before marinas opened at 5 a.m. in Broward County and 6 a.m. in Miami-Dade County.

Monroe County commissioners decided last week against canceling the year's event amid feared that the two-day bonanza would draw large crowds and contribute to a spread of the virus.

However, the county did decide to close public boat ramps in Islamorada, Marathon and Key Largo between July 24th and August 9th. Public access will be restricted at ramps at Rowell’s Park and Bay Drive. Boat ramps at Sunset Point and Harry Harris Park will only be accessible to residents.

Boaters can bag up to 12 lobsters per day except in Monroe County and in Biscayne National Park, where the limit is six. A three inch size limit, measured from the horns over the lobster’s eyeballs to where the head joins the tails, is enforced.