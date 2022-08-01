Local FWC Recruiter Makes National Finals on ‘American Ninja Warrior' for Second Time

Ronald Washington is a recruiter for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission by day, but at night, he's a national finalist on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior.'

The South Florida man is on his fifth season with the show and has advanced on to the national finals for the second time.

"This is the second season that I've made it to the national finals out of five," Washington told NBC 6. "The first time I thought 'maybe I got lucky,' but luck doesn't happen twice, so I knew I had earned my spot."

Washington says this time around, his key to success was speed.

"I didn't even think about it," he said. "I just let all my training and instinct kick in and just guide me through that course."

Washington told NBC 6 that his training and instinct helped him through the difficult obstacle course before moving on to the national finals round.

On top of being a contestant on the show and an FWC recruiter, Washington is also a father. He said he wants his 18-month-old son to see that his father can wear many hats.

"I need him to witness that his father can be a father but also be a competitive athlete and support the family, and do a job he loves," said Washington.

You can catch Washington's journey in the national finals on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC 6.

