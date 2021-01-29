Local Hotels to Offer COVID-19 Testing for Guests, Employees

There’s an extra level of comfort being offered for travelers in South Florida.

After the CDC implemented a new requirement to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the U.S., some South Florida hotels are offering testing as well.

When making a reservation at SLS South Beach, future guests will get the option to take a COVID-19 test at the property.

“It shows the commitment that we have to look out after not only our guests but after our staff as well, our employees,” said Marco Selva, the Area Vice President for SLS Brickell.

Selva told NBC 6 the hotel’s parent company, sbe, wants to be proactive and offer more testing during a person’s stay. For them, on-site PCR or rapid antigen tests are available. Employees can get tested every day.

“If they feel they have been exposed or simply they want a peace of mind, they have the ability to test as well,” Selva said.

Testing is free for employees and guests with insurance. It could cost up to $175 for international or uninsured guests.

Selva said a medical representative will be at their properties around South Florida every day.

“One of the key components and controlling this pandemic is testing,” said Dr. Bo Rosenblat, who will help test guests and staff.

The CDC recommends getting tested again 3-5 days after arriving. Rosenblat said it’s an added layer of safety.

“If you have adequate testing, for people that are exposed, they can isolate if they identify themselves as having contracted COVID. That will work a long way towards containing the spread of the virus,” Rosenblat said.

On-site testing is also available at Hyde Midtown. SLS properties in Brickell will start testing Monday.

“We’re looking at this long-term. Hopefully, not too long, but as long as it’s necessary,” Selva said.

The results of the rapid test come back within 10 minutes, while the PCR test results take 24 hours.