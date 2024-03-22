Local nonprofit highlights, empowers women with scholarship event in Fort Lauderdale

From holiday giveaways to food drives, the non-profit group Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) has been impacting the state of Florida for more than a decade.

“We’re about empowerment and enlightenment of the woman,” said Janice McIntosh, JWOF president. “At our meetings as well, we usually highlight a member who has a small business just to make sure she is getting the highlight she needs to move forward.”

JWOF is continuing its mission to impact women in the community with an event in Fort Lauderdale.

“For years we’ve been giving scholarships to women,” said McIntosh. “We have given about $100,000 worth of scholarships so far, and this event is a fundraising event for our scholarships and other missions.”

That fundraiser will be coming in the form of a Women’s Empowerment conference, which is JWOF’s largest fundraiser.

"For so long women have had to be on the sidelines and not the forefront,” said McIntosh. “So all of our conferences usually highlight women who have broken the glass ceilings, who are first in their industries and who have been trailblazers.”

This year that includes familiar names like Tessanne Chin, the 2013 winner of NBC’s The Voice and Cindy Breakspeare, a former Miss World winner.

