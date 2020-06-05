Local Organization Distributes PPE to Summer Camps

As some summer camps in Miami and Miami-Dade start to open up on Monday, The Children’s Trust is helping them out by handing out personal protective equipment.

At a distribution on Friday, the non-profit gave out 360,000 units of PPE’s to those who need it most. A caravan of cars received gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and touch-less thermometers.

“We wanted to make sure that all our providers had the necessary equipment to keep their staff safe and the children and families safe. As industry starts opening, they have to have somewhere to put their kids. Some parents do not have an option, so when they do put their kids in camp, there has to be a comfort level and this helps assist to make the program safer,” said Jim Haj, President and CEO of The Children’s Trust.

Christian Dominguez, who runs the Leadership Learning Center in Little Havana, says they’re grateful for the support.

“The Children’s Trust is doing an amazing job of providing us all the safety needs, all the requirements so that we’re able to still service all the kids in our neighborhood but also being safe in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Christian Dominguez with the Leadership Learning Center.

Dominguez says the center is navigating the rules and regulations to open up their doors.

“It is a little different. It’s kind of hard because us as center, we service 240 kids and now this year with the new rules and regulations, we have to significantly cut down the number of kids that we’re helping in-house,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez says the facility has set up decals encouraging people to stay six feet apart. They’ve added plexiglass shields in certain areas, they’ve lowered the capacity to only 10 people to a classroom and they’re going to take the temperature of anyone who enters the center.

As the demand is different this summer, they’re also mixing up how they provide their curriculum and activities.

“We’re gonna be sort of a hybrid. We’re gonna have kids in the actual center and then the kids that unfortunately cannot make it to the center, we’re going to be providing them everything virtually,” said Dominguez.