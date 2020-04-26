Local Organization Holds Birthday Caravan Amid Pandemic

Drive by celebrations have become very popular during the coronavirus pandemic, and one local organization jumped on the trend by taking a caravan through Miami-Dade County to celebrate some birthdays on Sunday.

Friendship Circle Miami – and organization for those with special needs - came rolling through three neighborhoods with signs and love to celebrate the birthdays of three of its members.

From Kendall to Westchester and, eventually, Coral Gables where dozens of cars helped celebrate Ellie Bolduc’s 17th birthday. She’s been with the group for five years.

The group says today showed social distancing shouldn’t mean being forgotten socially.