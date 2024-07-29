Local runners turn Olympians with guidance from dedicated high school coach

Two South Florida women, now Olympians, are demonstrating what it means to represent their country on the grandest stage. but the real story, however, lies with their legendary coach, Carmen Jackson, who has dedicated four decades to nurturing young athletes.

In a moment of pure joy, professional track star Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry embraced her teammates as she realized her Olympic dream had come true.

During the finals, another significant moment unfolded as sprinter Aaliyah Butler secured her spot on Team USA, marking her first Olympic appearance.

Both athletes hail from Miami Northwestern Senior High School, where they were once members of the track and field team under the Jackson's guidance.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Jackson has led her teams to 19 state championships and has coached eight Olympians.

“This didn’t start the other night with Aaliyah Butler and TeeTee Terry," Jackson told NBC6. "It started years ago, back in 1997, when Alicia Maya was one of my first athletes to make the Olympic team."

For 44 years, Jackson has been turning students into supreme athletes, a feat that requires immense dedication.

“When you work with youth, you really coach the total kid," Jackson said. "That means addressing issues at home, personal life, academics—whatever it takes to bring out their best."

TeeTee Terry is representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics in the women’s 100m dash.

“My time with Coach Carmen was amazing," Terry said. "I maintained a relationship with her that I still cherish today."

Aaliyah Butler, at just 20 years old, has qualified in the 400m.

“Having Coach Carmen there, she knows everything," Butler told NBC6. "She really helps with your event and your future."

Jackson’s commitment to mentoring kids to be their best is profound and guided by a higher purpose.

“People want to know, but the Lord above got me," Jackson said. "He got me to this mentorship to put my heart and soul into mentoring kids.”

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, track and field events will be held between Thursday, August 1, and Sunday, August 11.