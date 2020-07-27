All About Animals

All things animals in South Florida and beyond
Florida

Long Haul: Dog Lost on South Carolina Highway Found in Miami

Facebook/Tim Whitfield

A pet dog that jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway has been found two weeks later, nearly 600 miles away in Miami, according to a relative of the owner.

The dog named Belle escaped from the moving car near Charleston on July 15, according to Tim Whitfield, whose 90-year-old mother owns Belle.

Whitfield put out a call for help on Facebook at the time and said that he bought the puppy for his mother after her dog of 16 years recently died. She was “heartbroken" after hearing the dog was lost, Whitfield added.

Local

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

New Self-Swab COVID Test Site Opens in Tropical Park

Fort Lauderdale 18 hours ago

‘Swim-In' Protest Brings Attention to Incident After Woman Racially Profiled at Pool

After nearly two weeks of searching, Whitfield learned over the weekend that a car of Florida residents grabbed Belle out of traffic after spotting the animal while traveling through Charleston to Miami, WCIV-TV reported Sunday.

The rescuers said they saved Belle because they were afraid she was going to be hit by oncoming cars, the station reported. They then tracked down Whitfield through social media posts.

Whitfield thanked all the people who helped share Belle's story in a message posted to Facebook on Sunday.

“A great reminder that when all seems lost, hope must be the constant thought,” he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaall about animals
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us