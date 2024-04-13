Taxes

Long lines create chaotic scenes at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Downtown Miami and Plantation locations

The Taxpayer Assistance Centers were set up to offer residents face-to-face help with their taxes as April 15, the last day to submit your taxes, fast approaches.

South Florida residents looking for help with their taxes are facing long lines at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers in Downtown Miami and Plantation locations on Saturday.

With April 15, the last day to submit your taxes, coming on Monday, the IRS set up the services to help residents with their last-minute tax needs.

Video from Only in Dade shows a long line at the Claude Pepper Federal Building at 51 SW First Avenue in Downtown Miami removing a man from the line.

City of Miami Police confirmed that they were called to the downtown location to assist with the security but did not confirm any arrests yet.

Another video, sent to NBC6, shows a long line at the 1248 N. University Drive location in Plantation.

