Florida

Longtime Sheriff’s Office Employee Fired After DUI Arrest

Lorraine Daly – who had worked with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 1988 – was behind the wheel when she swerved to avoid a crash Saturday

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A longtime employee of a sheriff’s department in Florida is out of a job after she allegedly drove drunk and caused a car crash this weekend.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 54-year-old Lorraine Daly – who had worked with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since 1988 – was behind the wheel when she swerved to avoid a crash Saturday in Oldsmar and ended up in oncoming traffic before hitting a vehicle.

No one was injured, but Daly allegedly registered a blood alcohol content reading nearly three times the legal limit after performing poorly on a field sobriety test.

Daly was arrested and charged with DUI before being fired shortly after her arrest.

