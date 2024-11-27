Insurance

Looking for insurance for your children? Florida KidCare offers it free or low-cost

Florida KidCare is the free or low-cost health insurance option for children in the state, and it is free to apply with year-round enrollment.

By NBC6

As the open enrollment period for insurance coverage is in full swing, parents are also looking into options for their children.

"Florida children from birth through the end of age 18 are eligible for coverage... the time to apply is always now," the website reads.

Who is eligible for Florida KidCare?

According to the Florida KidCare website, depending on a child's household size and family income, Florida KidCare will automatically match each child with their best fit of the four programs: Medicaid, MediKids, Florida Healthy Kids, or the Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan. 

All children are eligible for Florida KidCare coverage through a subsidized or full-pay program, even if one or both parents are working.

Subsidized coverage is available to families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $62,400 for a family of four. (A Florida bill passed in 2023 increased this threshold to 300 percent, or $90,000 for a family of four, but has not yet been approved by the federal government, Ashley Carr, chief marketing officer of Florida KidCare partner Healthy Kids, said.)

To qualify for premium assistance, also known as subsidized coverage, a child must:

  • Be under age 19
  • Be uninsured when Florida KidCare coverage begins
  • Meet income eligibility requirements
  • Be a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen (A parent’s immigration status will never be asked.)
  • Not be eligible for fully subsidized Medicaid
  • Not be in a public institution

How do you apply for Florida KidCare?

Applications are accepted year-round on the Florida KidCare website. It will take about 45 minutes to complete. You cannot save the application and come back to finish it later, according to Florida KidCare.

You will need to gather information on everyone in your household including income, tax filing status, current employment information and current health insurance, if any.

Florida KidCare says that applying won’t affect your immigration status or chances of becoming a permanent resident or citizen.

This article tagged under:

InsuranceFloridaChildren
