Lower Storm Chances in South Florida Starting Monday

Residents in South Florida will still need an umbrella to start the work week, but it may not be needed as much for the rest of the time with rain chances lowered in the coming days.

Look for scattered showers and storms again with most of the action coming early Monday. After a few early afternoon raindrops, most of the action should be north and west of us. Rain chances are coming in at 40% with highs in the upper 80s.

As Tropical Storm Sally pulls farther away, rain chances drop further for the rest of the week. Highs will push back into the 90s with rain chances around 30%.

Rain chances may creep back up again this weekend.