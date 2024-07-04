‘He knew what he was doing': Suspect caught on camera unlocking mailboxes, stealing mail in Plantation

A suspected thief was caught on camera stealing mail in a Plantation subdivision, but how he had a key to get inside the mail room is still a mystery.

Nick Hamp, the president of the homeowner's association at The Cove at Largo Mar, said on early Wednesday morning, someone was able to use a code to get inside their gated community.

Surveillance video provided to NBC6 then showed the suspect park and walk up to the mail room. Hamp said the suspect had a key to open a box that contained another key to get inside the mail room.

Hamp said the key that person used to open the box was the same key they used to open all the mailboxes. Surveillance video then showed the suspect spray paint the surveillance camera, but it didn't work.

“He thought that he sprayed it good enough that there wasn't a camera shot of him,” Hamp said.

The camera has a special lens where the paint was able to slide off, Hamp said. The suspect is then seen taking out a black bag, opening the mailboxes and stealing everyone’s mail.

“You see it on the news all the time and say it's not going to happen to us but it happened,” Hamp said. “He knew what he was doing, he brought his garbage bag with him, loaded everything up, you saw him take everything out of every single box."

Plantation Police are investigating. Hamp said he’s confident police will find the suspect.

“He thought he got away with something, well we got his car and we got him on video, you saw the video and he will get caught,” Hamp said.

NBC6 reached out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Miami Division.