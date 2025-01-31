Main supplier for fentanyl traffickers arrested after chase that injured K-9: MDSO

The main supplier of a fentanyl trafficking organization was among several arrested after a wild police chase ended with a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office K-9 and others injured Thursday night, officials said.

Anthony Medina, 33, was arrested on numerous charges after the chase that unfolded Thursday night and involved multiple agencies, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said.

The investigation into Medina dates back at least seven months and involved MDSO's Narcotics Section working with Miami Beach Police's Narcotics Unit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

During the investigation, detectives made numerous controlled buys of fentanyl and were able to identify Medina as the main supplier, officials said.

On Thursday night, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Medina but he fled at a high rate of speed, leading to a police pursuit, officials said.

Video from Only in Dade appeared to show authorities pursuing a white SUV that was speeding down roadways.

During the pursuit, Medina intentionally struck a K-9 SUV, which caused the SUV to crash into a concrete wall in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest 1st Avenue, officials said.

The deputy was treated and released by the K-9, Roxy, was taken to an emergency veterinarian hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

As the pursuit continued, another MDSO vehicle was involved in a traffic crash with a civilian at Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast 17th Street. The deputy was treated at the scene and the civilian, an adult male, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A pedestrian who suffered minor injuries while avoiding being hit by the vehicles was also taken to a local hospital.

The pursuit ended on State Road 836 westbound near Northwest 12th Avenue, where Medina and two other suspects were taken into custody after a brief struggle, officials said.

A search of the vehicle turned up 12 grams of suspect Phylocybin Mushrooms, 252 Bags of suspect Marijuana totaling 1,411 grams, 90 boxes of Marijuana totaling 315 grams, 20 boxes of suspect THC cartridges +/- 400 grams, 14 packs of Marijuana edibles totaling 678 grams, U.S. currency totaling $8,525, and one firearm, police said.

Medina, a convicted felon, is charged with multiple counts of fentanyl trafficking, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substances and resisting an officer without violence.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Julio Flores, who's also a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.

The third suspect, 34-year-old Krystal E. Flores, was charged with resisting an officer without violence.