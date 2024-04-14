Major delays for Key Biscayne drivers amid road closures due to rehabilitation project

Drivers leaving Key Biscayne experienced major delays Sunday, following road closures due to a pavement project.

Contractors shut down the flyover bridge on westbound SR 913/Rickenbacker Causeway connecting to southbound SR 5/US 1/South Dixie Highway and northbound SR 9A/I-95 while workers rehabilitate concrete pavement on the bridge decks, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closures began on Sunday, April 14 and are scheduled to last for about two months.

This closure is in effect now from Key Biscayne back to the mainland. https://t.co/ILAeq8ueeB pic.twitter.com/EH4UBn8tjJ — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) April 14, 2024

Eastbound traffic will not be affected and access to SE/SW 26 Road, Brickell Avenue and South Miami Avenue will be maintained, FDOT's website stated. A map of the closure and detours is also available.